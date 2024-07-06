Physician, author, and politician, Dr Arthur Kobina Kennedy has voiced his opposition to the Chief Justice’s request for President Akufo-Addo to nominate five new justices to the Supreme Court.

Dr Kennedy believes that the timing is particularly problematic, as the country is just five months away from a general election.

In his view, it is an inopportune moment for the Supreme Court to seek an increase in its number of justices.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 6, Dr Kennedy emphasised that the Supreme Court needs substantial reforms rather than merely increasing its size.

He argued that, instead of appointing more justices, Parliament should legislate a cap on the number of justices to be appointed to the Apex Court.

Dr Kennedy highlighted his concern about the potential implications and the optics of such a move close to an election.

He suggested that as long as the judiciary has not adequately addressed reputational issues, such actions will always create doubts in the minds of people.

“I smell a rat and I smell a rat because it will contribute to instability in the country. I think that our judiciary needs major reforms, but those reforms needed do not include just adding up the numbers of the Supreme Court justices, I think it is too much.”

“For that matter, Parliament should look at it and probably cap it and also define the appellate processes including the process of picking the panel for Supreme Court cases,” he said.

The NDC, on Thursday, July 4, alleged that President Akufo-Addo and the Chief Justice are colluding to shield current government officials from accountability after their term ends.

The opposition party further claimed that the Judicial Council unanimously resisted efforts to elevate five judges to the Supreme Court, only to be overridden by the Chief Justice and President covertly.

In response to these allegations, Fifi Kwetey, NDC’s General Secretary, expressed concern that the nomination of five new judges to the apex court appears unjust and should be contested.

However, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame refuted these assertions in an interview on the sidelines of the United States Independence Day Event at the Embassy Garden in Accra.

“What I am aware of is the request from the CJ, and there is no malice in that. The Judiciary is no doubt better placed to provide ample justification for an enhanced Supreme Court, but again it is worthy to note that the Supreme Court of Ghana is quite unique,” he stated.

