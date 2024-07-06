Former Ghana midfielder, Laryea Kingston has advised Otto Addo to employ an attacking strategy with the Black Stars for their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches.

The Black Stars have been placed in Group F, which includes Sudan, with former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah on their coaching staff, as well as Angola and Niger.

The top two teams in the group will secure a spot in the tournament set to take place in Morocco in 2025.

Kingston argues that, an attacking approach is more effective for the team compared to a pragmatic one.

“Looking at Otto Addo’s last two games with the Black Stars, we got very good results. I think he should still stick to his plan. I know a lot of people were not happy with the performance [against Mali and CAR]. I know that performance is very key. If you are performing well, there is a chance you can win games but if you are not performing well and winning games, it is a plus but going forward how can you keep playing not-so-good football and get results out of it? It is an area that Otto has to look at,” Kingston tells 3Sports.

“He should come into the game making sure that he dominates play and gets results for us so the approach should be simple; trying to perform well and give the country the results. He shouldn’t put too much pressure on himself. The results of the last two games should give him confidence but then again when you flip it, you look at the performance, especially in the first half [it wasn’t great].

“The first half in the last two games wasn’t so good but in the second half you could see the transformation in their play so I think he should approach the next games by coming out [to attack] and play ball [like the second half of last two games],” he concluded.

Kingston recently managed the Black Starlets during the WAFU U17 championship earlier this year but resigned following their semi-final defeat to Burkina Faso.

As Ghana continues its pursuit of a fifth AFCON title, the campaign under coach Otto Addo remains critical for national pride and success.

The Black Stars last won the AFCON in 1982, making this qualification journey vital for reclaiming continental glory.