Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has explained that, the huge number of cases at the Supreme Court has informed her request for additional judges.

She said this on the sidelines of her closing remarks after the hearing of two lawsuits filed by Broadcast Journalist Richard Dela Sky and Researcher Dr Amanda Odoi against parliament on the passage of the anti-gay bill on Wednesday.

“The ruling is adjourned to July 17, 2024. We must thank everyone for their patience, but this is our lot. There are several cases pending, right? That is why we need more Supreme Court judges,” she stated.

This follows her request for President Akufo-Addo to nominate five judges to the Apex Court.

The proposed nominees include Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botchwey, the presiding judge in the ambulance case involving Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as well as Justice Afia Asare Botwe, Justice Cyra Pamela Koranteng, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Eric Kyei Baffuour, and Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah.

