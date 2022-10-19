The Minority in Parliament has expressed worry over the number of judges appointed to the Supreme Court by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The caucus said the number which has increased from 11 to 14 has been unprecedented in the Fourth Republic.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who made these remarks, said the number has the tendency to drain the resources of the state, contrary to the President’s promise of protecting the public purse.

“If you take the Fourth Republican period, we have seen a significant number of appointments by the President in the exercise of his powers in Article 144.

“But note that President Mills contributed about 21.4%, John Dramani Mahama, 28.6%, and Nana Akufo-Addo, 78.6% from 11 to 14 Supreme Court judges. We wonder if he is mindful of the public purse,” he said at the Appointments Committee’s vetting of newly appointed judges to the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Mr Iddrisu, who is also Tamale South Member of Parliament, added criticisms against the judiciary form part of political accountability and must therefore be embraced.

Meanwhile, the Justices going through vetting are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Mr Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.