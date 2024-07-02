The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo has proposed the nomination of five judges to President Akufo-Addo for elevation onto the Supreme Court Bench.

The nominees include the sitting judge in the ongoing ambulance trial, Her Ladyship Justice Afia Asare Botwe, Her Ladyship Justice Cyra Pamela Koranteng, His Lordship Justice Edward Amoako Asante, His Lordship Justice Eric Kyei Baffuor and Her Ladyship Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah.

The nominees were announced in a letter dated May 30, 2024, issued by Justice Torkornoo to the President.

The Chief Justice told the President that “Justice Asante’s term of office at the ECOWAS court ended on July 31, 2022, and was “requested to remain at post on account of the withdrawal of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso from the community.”

Their appointments are subject to vetting and parliamentary approval or rejection.

Below is the letter

ALSO READ: