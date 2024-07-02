The Africa Center for Digital Transformation (ACDT) is urging the Electoral Commission (EC) and other stakeholders in the upcoming general elections to be vigilant against potential cyber-attacks.

In a statement signed on Tuesday, the Centre’s Executive Director, Kwesi Atuahene, emphasized the importance of recognizing the threat and implementing measures to mitigate it, given the country’s digital advancement.

“Cyber-attacks are often sensationalized as a distant, almost fictional threat in public discourse, depicting an ominous force capable of altering votes, disrupting services, and crippling the most advanced infrastructures worldwide.

“The Africa Center for Digital Transformation (ACDT) understands the critical nature of the December 7 elections and their impact on national and continental development. Thus, we regard the issue of cyber-attacks with utmost seriousness and view it as a matter of national importance,” the statement said.

With just five months remaining until the 2024 elections, Mr. Atuahene highlighted the ongoing efforts to promote peaceful, free, and fair elections.

He emphasized that enhancing cyber defense readiness and increasing awareness about cyber threats will significantly strengthen the public and private sectors, election stakeholders, and the general public.

Below is the full statement

