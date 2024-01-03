President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has administered the oath of office to three newly appointed Supreme Court Judges.

The three individuals taking the esteemed positions are Justice Henry Anthony Koffie, Justice Yaw Darko Asare, and Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong.

They undertook three oaths, namely Allegiance, Judicial Oath, and Secrecy, and were subsequently presented with warrants of appointment.

These fresh appointments come as replacements for the retired Supreme Court Judges, namely Justice Ofoi Nene Amegashi, Justice Kwasi Anim Yeboah, and Justice Jones Dotse.

During the swearing-in ceremony, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of ensuring justice is served impartially to all citizens.

He reminded the newly appointed Justices of their jurisdiction over both civil and criminal matters, highlighting the pivotal role of the Supreme Court as the apex court.

The President stressed the necessity for Supreme Court Justices to possess a profound understanding of the law.

President Akufo-Addo also underscored the significance of a judiciary that commands the respect of the people, emphasizing the impartial execution of their duties without bias.

In response, Justice Henry Anthony Koffie expressed gratitude on behalf of his fellow Supreme Court Judges, acknowledging President Akufo-Addo’s confidence in them.

He pledged their unwavering commitment to the significant responsibility entrusted to them, with the taken oaths serving as their guiding principles.