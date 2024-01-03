Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, has announced plans to set up an Export Development Council when elected president in the 2024 election.

The council, according to the former president, is to boost Ghana’s exports.

Mr Mahama announced this in his New Year’s message to Ghanaians on Wednesday, 3 January 2024. adding he will personally chair the council.

“As President, I shall set up and personally chair an accelerated export development council to boost Ghana’s export drive, especially under the ECOWAS trade liberalisation scheme and the African Continental Trade Liberalisation scheme and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement,” he said.

This adds to the ’24-hour economy’, additional Eid holiday for Muslims and other promises Mr Mahama has made as he seeks a return to power.

