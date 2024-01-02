Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has assured the youth of his intention to work towards redeeming the image of Ghana if elected as president.

According to him, Ghana, which is acclaimed as the Black Star of Africa has fallen.

The former President, seeking a return to power spoke at the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God Church in Tamale where he crossed over into the new year.

“We are supposed to be the Black Star of Africa but today that has fallen on the ground. I assure you that it will rise,” he emphasised.

The former President added, “As long as some of us remain in politics, we will give our all, we will work hard”.

He further assured, “We will make sure we leave the country a in better place than where we met it, I have children like you. I must do my best so that my children have a future”.

Due to the present economic difficulty, many, especially the youth continue to lose hope in the country.

To many, there is a possibility of apathy in the upcoming election.

Mr. Mahama is urging the youth to exercise their constitutional rights and help restore hope in the country.

“I beg you to cast your vote, never give up on your country. God is never finished with Ghana yet,” he added.

The former President used the journey of the Israelites into Egypt to explain how God sometimes use trials and tribulations not only as a test but as a learning platform for believers.

