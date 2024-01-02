Ghanaians residing in Japan are seeking support through prayers in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck on Monday, January 1, 2024.

The seismic activity triggered a tsunami, resulting in the collapse of several buildings and claiming the lives of at least 48 individuals.

During an interview on Dwaso Nsem, Nana Yaw Pop, a journalist affiliated with Adom FM’s partner station, JafriQ Radio, shared insights into the dire situation.

He emphasized the urgent need for rescue efforts, describing it as a “race against time” to save survivors.

Nana Yaw Pop provided reassurance by confirming that he had been able to establish contact with several Ghanaians in the affected area, assuring that they were safe and in good condition.

In a plea to the public, Nana Yaw urged everyone to include Japan in their prayers during this challenging period.

He emphasized the importance of viewing the situation as a matter of humanity, transcending national boundaries, as rescue teams work tirelessly to locate individuals believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

