Chef Failatu’s ambitious endeavor to set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking session kicked off to an encouraging start at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

The inaugural day of the Cook-a-thon witnessed not only Chef Failatu’s dedication but also the unwavering support from esteemed personalities.

Prominent figures including Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Tamale South MP, and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Tamale Central MP, graced the event with their presence.

Adding to the influential presence, Minister of State in charge of Finance, Dr. Mohammad Amin Adam, and the Northern Regional Minister, Hon. Shani, also attended the Cook-a-thon event.

They presented a special package on behalf of Vice President Bawumia.

Also, artistes including Sherifa Gunu and Kwabena Kwabena entertained the patrons with good music as they dined to the fine cuisines prepared by Chef Faila.

Actor Yaw Dabo also added to the fun activities when he arrived at the venue with his commanding presence.