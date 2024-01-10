A Nigerian chef, Beauty Obasuyi has started an 8-day cook-a-thon in an attempt to break the world record.

Many have asked her to give up her dream since Ghanaian chef Faila has already broken the existing record and set a new record of 227 hours.

But Ms. Obasuyi said she is focus on her goal to set a new a record.

Although she will be cooking for 8 days, the Nigerian chef would have to go beyond that to beat Chef Faila who awaits her final declaration from the Guinness World Records team.

