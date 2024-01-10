Ghanaian chef Abdul-Razak Failatu has ended her attempt at a Guinness World Record cook-a-thon at record of 227 hours, 10 seconds.

The determined chef had set her sights on the remarkable feat of 240 hours, but after a relentless ten-day effort, she concluded her extraordinary endeavor 13 hours earlier than planned upon the advice of her devoted team.

The last meal she prepared in the final hour was a pot of jollof rice she aimed to distribute to the multitudes gathered at the Modern City hotel, Tamale to offer their support.

The 10-day attempt started at midnight on New Year’s day, with the help of her sous-chef, Malik Eric.

Her unwavering commitment and endurance throughout the marathon led her to prepare a staggering 195 meals, which she generously distributed among the ardent supporters.

Not only did her culinary prowess captivate the audience, but Chef Faila’s selflessness shone through as she served hundreds of plates to the less privileged.

Her attempt surpasses Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for an impressive 119 hours and 57 minutes, by 108 hours.

With this extraordinary achievement, Chef Faila stands as a trailblazer, becoming the first Ghanaian chef to undertake such a record-breaking cooking marathon.

She is also poised to earn her place as a Guinness World Record holder, also for the most meals cooked and most plates served.

The end of her culinary attempt was welcomed with cheers and applause which got her emotional, especially the hug from her beloved husband, Captain Reginald Agyei.

Chef Faila’s relentless spirit and passion for her craft have not only delighted taste buds but also set a new standard for culinary skills.