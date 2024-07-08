The Majority in Parliament has defended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s proposal for an increase in the number of Supreme Court judges to twenty.

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said the development will only promote effectiveness in the justice delivery regime.

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo in a letter dated May 30, 2024, addressed to President Akufo-Addo, recommended the appointment of five justices to the Supreme Court.

The judges recommended in the letter are: Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah; Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng, and Justice Afia Asare Botwe.

On Thursday, July 4, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused President Akufo-Addo and the Chief Justice of colluding to shield current government officials from accountability after their term ends.

The opposition party alleged that the Judicial Council had unanimously resisted moves to elevate five judges to the Supreme Court, only to be covertly overridden by the Chief Justice and the President.

Fifi Kwetey, the NDC’s General Secretary, expressed concern over the nomination of the five new justices, describing it as unjust and calling for the decision to be contested.

But the Majority Leader in a statement to the press said, “it is therefore untenable for anyone to suggest that, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, an astute politician as he is known to be, would risk generating controversy by making further appointments to the apex court when same is not warranted.

“There seems to be a missing link in their comparison of both jurisdictions. What they are not telling us, however, is that, both Supreme Courts exercise different and distinct jurisdiction in terms of mandate and power.”

Find the full statement below: