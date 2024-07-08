The head of the Public Affairs Unit of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), John Kapi, has announced that the current format of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is likely to change to meet the evolving needs and demands of Ghana.

In an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Kapi said WAEC has taken all necessary measures to uphold the integrity of the ongoing BECE.

Regarding the ongoing debate about potential changes to the exam, Mr. Kapi indicated that adjustments might be considered in response to Ghana’s growing population and manpower requirements.

“There is always a possibility of changing the format depending on the population and the manpower needs of the country and so it is possible that the exam’s format can change.”

It is reported that the proposed Free SHS bill, which is yet to be laid before parliament, aims to eliminate the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as a requirement for entering secondary school.

The bill seeks to restructure the education system by separating junior high school (JHS) from basic school and integrating it into a six-year secondary education framework.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum explained that upon passing the bill, SHS certification will become the first formal academic qualification in the country, replacing the current BECE certification.

The Minister emphasised that the restructuring would ensure a continuous six-year secondary education, with new schools co-locating JHS and SHS students on the same campuses. Existing schools with both JHS and SHS students will continue this practice.

Mr. Kapi further appealed to all the stakeholders in the exam to desist from all forms of malpractice.

“We have appealed to all the candidates, parents, guardians, teachers, and supervisors, and what we are saying is that we don’t expect the candidates to come to the exam hall with any foreign material and they should do independent work and should not solicit support from anybody within or outside the examination hall. No smartwatches or any form of electronic gadget should be brought to the exam hall.”

ALSO READ: