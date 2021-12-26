Adom TV’s annual show that climaxes the year in style, Nine Lessons and Carols came off at the National Theatre on December 24, 2021 and the Kumawood stars nailed the stage play to rounds of applauses.

It was all about humour and reliving the birth of Christ with an atmosphere of peace and tranquility with Kumawood stars such as Ras Nene aka Dr Lykee, Big Akwes, Vivian Jill, and Christiana Amuni among other notable ones staging a play to excite patrons.

The Lessons were read by Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe, ABY, Andy Dosty, Black I, Joe Shortingo among other dope presenters who formed part of the Multimedia family.

Music stars who were billed to perform included Keche, Piesie Esther, and Nsoromma Kids, including The Big Talent Show finalists and Akua Memorial Youth Choir.

The show was hosted by Kwame Oboadie and Maame Nhyira.

Check out photos from the event below: