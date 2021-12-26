Okletey Terlabi

Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, has stated that the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, is the reason behind the brawl on the floor of Parliament.

He said the issue at stake emanated from the misinterpretation and poor conduct displayed by Mr Osei-Owusu in the House.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he said that “as much as we throw shade on what happened on the floor of Parliament, we should also do likewise with the conduct of ‘Joe Wise’.”

READ MORE:

“What happened was distasteful and lessons may be learnt but we should take note of people who want to change our laws,” he stated.

“Even in elections if the presiding member wants to change the rules, that is what brings about misunderstanding and that is what happened on the floor of parliament,” he continued.

“So as much as we condemn what happened in parliament, the decisions by the First Deputy Speaker must also be condemned,” he stressed.

According to him, if these poor decisions of Mr Osei-Owusu go unchecked, these misunderstandings in the House will erupt again.