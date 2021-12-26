The season 4 of Adom TV’s flagship music talent reality show, Nsoromma will commence today at the Fantasy Dome at exactly 4pm.

The show will have 10 contestants (Group 1), who successfully sailed through intensive auditions to make up to the list, perform their own choice of songs.

Hosted by Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso host, Jerry Justice, Adom TV is poised to entertain viewers from 4pm into the night with awesome performances from these talented children.

The group 1 team comprises of Amanor Gideon, Hadassah Maame Afia Anku, Nancy Gadre, Precious Mbir, and Isaac Aboah.

The list continues with Lord-Noble Abbew Williams, Nhyira Akoto Afriyie, Doris Adjei, Jessica Otoo and Amankwah Richard.

The judges for the show are soothing highlife singer Akwaboah and music legend Akosua Agyapong.

Patrons are expected to be at the venue and see the first 10 of 30 contestants perform or they can watch the show virtually at 4pm on Adom TV as the kids justify their inclusion to be part of the final 12.