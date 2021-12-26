Adansi-Asokwa Member of Parliament (MP), Kobina Tahir Hammond, has stated that the inability of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to remain neutral when moderating proceedings of the House, is not surprising.

Speaking to JoyNews’ parliamentary correspondent, Kwesi Parker Wilson, Mr Hammond intimated that the Speaker owes his allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A relationship, Mr Hammond believes impairs his fairness in the assessment of issues placed before the House.

According to K.T. Hammond, the Speaker’s posture has the tendency to adversely affect parliamentary business.

“You see, let’s again be realistic. Alban Bagbin was always NDC. I don’t think he was ever going to change to be NPP. It’s not possible. And on the leopard and skin, and those things you know how it is.

“So Alban Bagbin was always NDC, he was running for their presidency. And we didn’t vote for him. We NPP didn’t vote for him. Except of course whatever happened, he won it.

“So the whole caucus of NDC voted for him. His spirit, his blood, his everything, he’s still NDC. There’s no doubt about that. You can’t blame him. Let’s be realistic politically.

“He’s sitting there and having been elected as a Speaker, he’s supposed to be neutral but is it possible? That’s the difficulty he has,” Mr Hammond said.

The comments by the legislator, were in connection with Mr Bagbin’s absence at Monday’s sitting, which resulted in fisticuffs amongst the MPs. According to the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, the Speaker’s absence could have been due to the need for him to take his medications.

READ ON:

But the Majority alleged that the Speaker’s absence was part of a premeditated scheme to hamper discussions on the e-levy Bill. Reiterating this belief, Mr Hammond indicated that the Speaker’s absence was indeed deliberate, as he sought to put government business in jeopardy.

Adding to this claim, the Majority in Parliament held a press conference on Thursday afternoon where they accused the Speaker of lacking neutrality in his work.

Addressing the presser, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, stated that, during the negotiations on the 1.75% e-levy, the Speaker requested an amount of 1.72 billion to be allocated to Parliament.

The Majority Leader alleged that the Speaker made this request as the precondition for facilitating the approval of the proposed e-levy.