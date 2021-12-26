Joy FM‘s annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols came off as scheduled on Thursday at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The Lessons were read by Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee, Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Domashie, Rev Azigiza and Kwame A plus among others.

In her welcome remarks, the Head of Programmes at Joy FM, Mrs Edem Knight-Tay, thanked the radio station’s listeners and clients for their continued patronage.

She assured of interesting and impactful programmes in the coming year.

The Harmonious Chorale, the Multimedia Choir, Rev Joe Beechem and Joyful Way Incorporated provided music during the event.

The event, which was hosted by Mamavi Owusu Aboagye, was attended by listeners and clients of the Multimedia Group.

Also present were radio and TV personalities from the company. They included; Evans Mensah, Lexis Bill, Doreen Avio, Fiifi Folson, Emefa Apawu, Araba Koomson and Fiifi Koomson.

Photos below: