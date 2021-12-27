Popular Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has revealed her life has never been the same after the controversial ‘papa no’ saga.

Ghanaian actress and film producer, Tracey Boakye, and Mzbel some months ago were at each other’s throats.

The two celebrities had been fighting on social media about their ‘Sugar Daddy’ they both refer to as ‘Papa No’.

But on December 26, 2021, Mzbel revealed she has faced many life problems since the issue.

She was supposed to commemorate her 42nd birthday, but she revealed she suddenly took ill while preparing for a shoot.

A situation she indicated called for cancellation as she blamed it on spiritual attacks.

Taking to her Instagram page, she penned a lengthy message detailing part of the troubles she has faced the past few months.

She wrote: “Spiritual attacks are real and for me, I believe Genuine Spirituality is the only way! Mzbelievers, biribi wo wiase yi mu oo! Believe Me! Ever since the PAPA NO brouhaha my life hasn’t been the same!”

Check out the full post below: