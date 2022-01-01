Construction works have begun at the Breman Jamara D/A School in the Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region.

The project, an initiative spearheaded by the Multimedia Group Limited under the Classroom Project, is expected to be completed within a month.

Project Engineer, Samuel Kofi Agbenyega, added that hydraform technology will be used to construct the classroom blocks for the Breman Jamara community.

The initiative seeks to mobilise public support and local resources to construct new ones to help communities with weak school structures.

Dubbed ‘The Classroom Project; Promoting social justice through philanthropy and self-help initiatives’, the project explores the role of philanthropy or voluntary giving in promoting development in our local communities.

It is expected to provide a safe learning environment for some 700 school children in the Central and Northern Regions.

Interested persons can contribute via the following means:

Mobile money: 0593038832

MoMo name: Joy FM

Bank: Access Bank

Account Number: 0090101054191

Account Name: The Multimedia Group Limited

Contributing to ‘The Classroom Project’ will alleviate the plight of that little child who runs home from school whenever it rains in his village.

It is also for those children who risk being killed if their weak school block collapses on them.

Your donation can change a life forever.

#Give4Change