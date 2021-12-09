The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akufo Dampare, and his entourage have visited the station which was burnt at Tenbibian near Obom.

Dr Dampare also visited another station which is also yet to be commissioned at Danchire all in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The IGP, during the visit, met with opinion leaders of Tenbibian and Kweku Pamfo and pledged to reconstruct the station for it to be commissioned soon.

The Chief of Kweku Pamfo, Nii Quashie Amponsah, commended the IGP for coming to their aid, adding the visit has boosted their confidence.

Meanwhile, Assembly Member for Kweku Pamfo Electoral area, Jonas Kwabena Tenge, appealed to the Ga South Assembly and IGP to honour their promises.

Unidentified thugs set fire into a newly constructed police station which was due for commissioning within the week.

Reports suggest the suspects destroyed the commander’s office, furniture, and other property that were to support the work of personnel to be deployed.

Play the video above: