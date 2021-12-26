The Western Regional Police Command is investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a taxi driver in their custody on Saturday 25th December 2021 at the Sekondi Police Station.

Confirming the death of the 52-year-old taxi driver to Joy News, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said the deceased is alleged to have committed suicide at the cell’s bathroom with his jeans trousers.

She further explained that the driver, whose name has been given as Joseph Entwi, was driving from Takoradi to Sekondi in his Toyota Corolla Vitz with registration number GW 8204-20 when he was arrested on Friday, 24th December 2021.

Giving further details, she said when the driver reached an intersection at Nkontompo, he knocked down one corporal Kelvin Makafui, a police officer who was on duty with his colleagues.

The officer, DSP Adiku explains, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Effiankwanta Regional Hospital but because of the absence of a medical doctor he was transferred to the Naval base clinic in Sekondi.

The driver was subsequently detained at the Sekondi Police Station cell where he is alleged to have committed suicide.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Effiankwanta Regional Hospital morgue for autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of death.

Uncle of the deceased, Stephane Arthur, in a telephone interview with Joy News’ Ina-Thalia Quansah said he was informed of the arrest of his nephew on Saturday dawn by another nephew and preparation was underway to get him bailed.

But he later had a call from the same nephew who informed him of the arrest that, Joseph Entwi had died and his body has been deposited at the morgue without the family’s knowledge.

“We proceeded to the Effiankwanta morgue to confirm and indeed it was my nephew. We were surprised by the action of the police.

“Why didn’t the police inform us? I saw about 25 inmates at the cells when we visited the police station so didn’t any of them go to the bathroom except my nephew?”

Mr Arthur said the family is still finding it difficult to accept the alleged suicide claim by the police.

Meanwhile, the Regional Command has assured of investigating the issue later.

“The police command will not leave any stone unturned if the autopsy report proves otherwise. This is our assurance to the family,” DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku speaking on behalf of the Western Regional Police Command stressed.