Comedian Funny Face has voiced out after he was arrested for threatening to commit suicide and also kill his baby mama, in a video circulating on social media.

The comedian, who says he was depressed at the time of the video, thanked his followers for their support, adding that, he was depressed when he did the video.

It’s evident the entertainer has been battling with depression per his records but his recent attack caused many to lambast him – with some of them stating that he was going overboard.

Speaking from the police cells, Funny Face gave a shout-out to Shatta Wale before speaking on his actions.

MORE:

According to him, he even refused to talk to his cellmates until he had a change of mind at the time of his arrest.

Big ups Shatta Wale… we no dey hear. For now, I craze small but I will come back. If I come back everything will be alright. Now my craziness be light off. E dey go off and on.

The morning time I no dey talk to anyone but this evening the craziness says I should talk to people. Depression dey control me [SIC].

Check out the video below: