Kingdom Equip Network, a Civil Society Organization that represents Church and Christian bodies, has urged churches to strictly adhere to the covid-19 protocols amid the Christmas festivities.

The network has also commended members of the various religious communities for compliance with the measures so far.

In a statement, the Network said despite the challenges the virus has posed over the period, especially with the rise of the Omicron variant, hopes must be kept alive.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant at a time when Christians are eager to worship the Lord and celebrate the birth of our saviour poses new challenges.

“However, we trust the Lord to keep his own safe,” part of the statement read.

It further admonished: “Let’s ensure the safety of children, the elderly and the most medically vulnerable congregants.”