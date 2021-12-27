North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced one week of free health screening for his constituents.

According to him, the exercise, which commenced on December 24, will run through to December 31, 2021.

The intervention, he explained, follows an observation made on the plight of constituents who cannot access medical attention.

In the spirit of the Christmas season, he has, therefore, decided to reach out to such persons who include those not insured under the National Health Insurance Scheme and others the scheme does not cover their conditions.

He took to his Facebook page to announce the good news, stating he has made arrangements with many health facilities in the area for the exercise.

READ ON:

“In the spirit of the season, I have made arrangements with the management of health facilities in Juapong, Podoe, Dorfor Adidome, Volo, Tagadzi, Fodzoko and Torgome — all in my beloved constituency, to offer free medical care to all uninsured patients and those reporting with conditions not covered under health insurance,” he said.

The Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee has attracted commendations and goodwill messages from social media users.