Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, famed Sarkodie, has offered to give his daughter, Titi, up for adoption.

The little girl, who happens to be his first child, according to the rapper, will be given out to a fan also named Titi Owusu.

Sarkodie disclosed this on Twitter following compliments from Titi over his Rapperholic concert.

The 2021 edition took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center with thrilling performances from other artistes.

Titi I’m giving Titi to you for adoption pls 😊❤️ https://t.co/JU44umjiqr — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Titi has reacted to Sarkodie’s offer and says she is totally down for it.