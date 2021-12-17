Celebrated rapper Sarkodie has left fans in bewilderment after he stated the number of children he wishes to bear.

Sarkodie was asked in an interview about how many children he would love to father, and his answer was straightforward – 16.

The reason is that he has always admired larger families since he has a lot of love to share.

This dream of his, he however understands may not materialise as he recognises the fact that no woman will want to have sixteen children or even try to go through that.

The shock of the interviewer forced him to clarify that his choice isn’t to scare people away, but that it’s simply his preference.

Currently, the Strength of a Woman composer can boast of two children; 5-year-old Adalyn Owusu Addo (Titi) and 1-year-old, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr.

READ ALSO