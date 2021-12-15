Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has revealed the height of love he has for his colleague, Medikal in a latest interview.

The two have brewed an enviable bond in the last couple of months, leaving many wondering the connecting factor.

In providing an answer, Shatta Wale teased that he has a blood covenant with Medikal, one which he said bothers around loyalty.

Shatta, in an interview on Hitz FM, told host Andy Dosty that his relationship with Medikal has transcended from ordinary colleagues to family.

The Everybody Likes My Thing crooner remarked that he and his godfather Medikal have a “gang” deeper than blood.

Shatta Wale also revealed that Medikal is one of the few persons who can point out his shortfalls straight to his face, without massaging the truth.

He added that the jail time spent together for unrelated crimes, coupled with some private stuff Medikal has done for him shows that he is a real friend.

Some videos splashed onto social media attest to that fact. The two have adopted the habit of gifting each other luxury.

Recall Shatta gifted Medikal GHS 10,000 as a breakfast gift and a Rolex watch, while Medikal reciprocated with an iPhone 12 and a US trip ticket.

Following the launch of Shatta Wale’s online-hailing car business; Shaxi, Medikal supported him with three brand new cars.