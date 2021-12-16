Songstress Jackline Acheampong, known professionally as Gyakie, has got her fans gushing over her beauty as she drops latest photos.

Gyakie, who is celebrating her 23th birthday today, December 16, posted photos to that effect on her social media platforms.

The five photos were of the moment she was enjoying the serenity of a resort while channeling out her inner beauty.

As expected, her fans have sent her well wishes as they pray she lives to continue putting Ghana on the global map.

Gyakie’s birthday comes three days prior to her #LiveExperienceWithGakie concert slated to come off at the La Palm Royal beach.

The third session will see her father, legendary Nana Acheampong perform after many years.