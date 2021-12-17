SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 18 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 17 to Monday 20 December 2021.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round is the clash between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla are looking to remain relevant in the title race – or at least stay in a good position to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League – while Atletico must keep up a strong pace if they are to have a realistic prospect of retaining their crown.

“We have always had challenges. I am optimistic, always, I am, and I will never change,” said Atletico manager Diego Simeone. “There are many games left in the season, many twists and turns for us to navigate, but also for other teams to deal with. We will focus on our own journey and ensure that we are in the race near the end of the season.”

One of the main threats to Atletico’s hopes of a title defence is cross-town rivals Real Madrid, who have found their groove under manager Carlo Ancelotti and look very much capable of claiming a record-extending 35th La Liga championship. They will be in action at home to Cadiz and very much favoured to add three points to their tally.

“We must think about the things we have to do. We’re used to playing every three days. The players who played have to recover properly and those that didn’t play have to be ready,” said Ancelotti, who has constantly tinkered with his line-ups to ensure fitness and freshness.

Barcelona’s development under manager Xavi Hernandez will have a further test when they welcome Elche to the Camp Nou, while the meeting of Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis at San Mames Barria promises to be a spicy affair, with the Verdiblancos having shown great progress this term under manager Manuel Pellegrini.

“We have the capacity to do even more than we have so far this season, but we must retain a humble and hard-working attitude,” said Pellegrini. “The winter break is almost here and I want everyone to push as hard as possible.”

La Liga broadcast details, 17-20 December 2021

All times CAT

Friday 17 December

22:00: Celta Vigo v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 18 December

15:00: Rayo Vallecano v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Real Sociedad v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Barcelona v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 19 December

15:00: Granada v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Athletic Bilbao v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Getafe v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Madrid v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 20 December