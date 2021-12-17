Ghanaian rapper Guru says it’s wrong for the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) to ask musicians to register as a precondition for receiving their music royalties.

The musician has asked GHAMRO to rather look for musicians who are eligible for payment and pay what is due them.

In an interview with host Maame Boat on Adom TV, Guru said GHAMRO had committed a big crime by not giving him his royalties even though the organization has allegedly collected monies in his name.

I have never collected a dime, I don’t even know the president of the organisation. They don’t have to let us look for them… they have to rather look for us. We are doing the junkie work and they are having a good time.

If you can go round and collect royalties in my name and you cannot give it to me then you have committed a crime. The taxes and monies being collected from hotels, pubs and other places are collected in my name but I don’t get it, he added.

He however denied the fact that he has stopped doing music to focus on his real estate business.

Music is one business that can fetch you money overnight. I am cashing out. I get paid every day due to streaming but our royalties system is wrong. The structures or the people involved aren’t doing it well, he said.

READ ALSO: