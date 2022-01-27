A United States court will, on February 14 sentence social media influencer Ramon Abbas Olorunwa (aka Hushpuppi) for allegedly laundering $24 million.

Court documents unsealed in July last year indicated that Hushpuppi could face up to 20 years in prison, and will need to “pay full restitution to the victim(s).”

According to the online medium Neusroom, Hushpuppi will know his fate on Valentine’s Day, after almost two years in detention in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Los Angeles in the United States.

He pleaded guilty on April 20, last year and, according to Neusroom, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the date in an email on Tuesday, January 25, this year.

Hushpuppi, 37, is known for posting photos of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, where he has 2.5 million followers.

Court documents filed in California said Hushpuppi’s crimes cost victims almost $24 million in total.

In one scheme, Hushpuppi attempted to steal more than $1.1 million from someone who wanted to fund a new children’s school in Qatar, the documents said.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to this charge on 20 April.