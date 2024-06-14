Forty-four-year-old Samuel Etuah, a plumber, has been sentenced to six years for unlawful entry and stealing by the Hohoe Circuit Court.

On November 25, 2023, Etuah was put before the court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was fully tried, found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to prison custody.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, that the convict had once been tried and sentenced to jail.

He said the complainant was a farmer and businessman who owned a provision and mobile money business shop while the convict was a plumber.

Chief Inspector Aziati said on October 10 last year at about 0420 hours, the convict went and broke into the provision and mobile money shop and took cash of GH¢2,200.

He said by the time the convict was coming out from the complainant’s shop, a witness in the case saw him and pursued to arrest him but the convict managed to escape.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict’s mobile phone fell from his pocket at the scene and the witness called the complainant on phone who came to the shop with his wife, and they detected the theft of the said amount.

He said the complainant took the convict’s mobile phone that fell from his pocket to the police station and made an official report.

During investigations, it was established that the said phone belonged to the convict.