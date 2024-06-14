The Roman Catholic and Presbyterian basic schools in Chiraa, Sunyani West Municipality, are facing severe challenges, including vandalism, illegal dumping, and deteriorating infrastructure.

The headteachers are urgently appealing to the government, stakeholders, and concerned individuals to provide much-needed assistance.

Located in the heart of Chiraa town, these schools struggle to maintain a conducive learning environment.

Mr. Christian Kolo, Headmaster of the Roman Catholic school, revealed that residents have turned the unfenced compound into a dumping ground and a shortcut to their homes.

This misuse of school property disrupts classes with noise and chaos, significantly impacting the students’ focus and the overall school atmosphere.

Mr. Kolo is calling for immediate intervention to secure the school premises and protect it from further misuse.

He emphasized the need for a safe and peaceful environment crucial for effective learning.

Similarly, the headmistress of the Presbyterian basic school, Mrs. Agnes Sarpong lamented the poor state of the school building, including severe leakages in the roofing sheets, which have led to damage to books and other essential learning materials.

The deteriorating infrastructure has made it increasingly difficult to maintain a functional learning space.

Mrs. Sarpong appealed for urgent assistance to renovate the school, stressing that improved facilities are essential for the students’ educational experience and well-being.

Despite these challenges, there has been some support for the schools. The Sir Chriss Foundation, founded by a native of Chiraa, recently donated books, pens, and school backpacks to seven schools in the community.

This act of generosity is part of ongoing efforts to support the educational needs of local students.

Christian Ofori, founder of the Sir Chriss Foundation, shared his personal experience of overcoming educational hardships and his desire to give back to the community.

He expressed understanding of the difficulties students face and a commitment to making a positive difference in their lives through such initiatives.

Mr. Kolo and Mrs. Sarpong remain hopeful that with the right support, their schools can be transformed into secure and nurturing environments conducive to learning.

Chiraa schools make passionate appeal to govt as residents turn school to dumping siteThey continue to appeal for more extensive assistance to address the critical issues affecting their schools.