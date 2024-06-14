The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has initiated an investigation following reports of an elderly patient who was allegedly abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

According to the report, the patient was previously admitted to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba and, after being discharged without her relatives collecting her, was transported in the hospital’s ambulance and left in a wheelchair in Gomoa Ojobi, where she claimed to be from.

Tragically, the patient was later found dead.

The GHS has expressed deep concern over this incident and has launched a thorough investigation to verify the facts and circumstances surrounding the case.

This is part of their commitment to uphold the highest standards of care and accountability within the public health system.

In a statement, the GHS assured the public that anyone found responsible for any misconduct in relation to this incident will face severe repercussions as per the Ghana Health Service’s Code of Conduct.

They have appealed to the public to remain patient while the investigation is ongoing, emphasizing that appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings.

The GHS is dedicated to ensuring that such incidents do not recur and is committed to maintaining the integrity and ethical standards of the health service.