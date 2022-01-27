Catherine Jidula Satekla, daughter of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, has proved beyond doubt that she has the music gem in her in a latest video on social media.

The four-year-old girl was captured in a recording studio with her father where she had her headphones fixed and singing out her verse on a beat that was being played for her.

She looked confident and talented with how she gracefully voiced out her lyrics to match the flow of the rhythm.

Her dad was full of smiles and moments after her mum entered the studio, she was equally dumbfounded by her daughter’s gesture.

Dr Louisa’s face after she walked in on her daughter recording with her father, Stonebwoy

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy says he is confident that his daughter will become a musician in a few years to come.

After he posted the photo on his snapchat, he wrote: In the next 10 years don’t tell me she didn’t hustle because her father is Stonebwoy Lol #globaldomination.

Watch the video below:

