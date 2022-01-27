Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa has urged the Sports Minister, Mustapha Usiff, to utilise the country’s resources effectively to help resurrect the Black Stars.

He strongly advised the Sector Minister against wasting the country’s resources on bad coaches and technical teams but rather support locally trained coaches.

Following the teams’ early exit from the tournament, Rejevac during an interview claimed “his primary target was to qualify Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and not to win the AFCON.”

Mr Hammond on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, 26 January reacted to Milovan’s comment as a ‘stupid and derogatory statement’.

“He made a very stupid statement if its true, derogatory statement, racist statement that he had come to make sure that we qualify for the World Cup,” he told the Speaker.

Mr Hammond believed the team could be revived if the Sports Ministry respects and takes local football in this country seriously.

“They should take the country seriously, they should attend to play football for Ghana seriously, let’s get good technical team and let them be Ghanaians,” according to him.

“If it was a Ghanaian coach who lost that’s fine, it’s Milovan who will take all the monies, don’t let us waste good money after bad coaches and technical team of that caliber,” he stressed.

“Let’s try and get our local trained guys to partner with some very good players, Ghana football needs resurrection,” Mr Hammond added.