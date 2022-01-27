Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo -Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has made a shocking revelation about his childhood days and why he bears the name ‘Samuel’.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM he told Andy Dosty that he organized a crusade in Nigeria and over 5,000 people attended the programme when he was five years old.

While narrating his story he said as a result of that, people who knew him in Nigeria actually thought he will end up as a Pastor.

“My mum still says I will end up as a Pastor. Because as young at the age of five-six years, I was holding a crusade, where 3,000-5,000 people attended my crusade,” he told Andy Dosty.

He again revealed that he was given the name ‘Samuel’ as a result of a covenant his parent had with God due to their unfruitfulness in childbearing.

“My parents were married for seven years no kid, eight miscarriages. My mum was allegedly called a witch because she was not able to bear a child,” he said.

“So she went to a church convention, Apostolic Church of Ghana and went into a covenant with God. Give me a male child in a years time like you did for Hannah and I will not dedicate him like how people dedicate their child but will hand him to you (God),” he added.

Being a covenant child, Mr. George said is the reason for succeeding in every area of his life, adding that he does not fear man because he knows what he carries.

“I am a covenant child and that’s why I don’t fear any man. Because they have (people) absolutely no understanding of who I am and what I am and I know what I carry,” he stressed.

