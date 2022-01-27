Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has commended the Minority in Parliament over the discharge of their duties.



According to Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, his side has had the best cooperation from the Minority.



“We’ve had the best of cooperation from our colleagues. We’re a political class with our own ideologies and you should expect that we’re in competition.



“The NDC Minority in Parliament, with all due respect, they have done what they’re supposed to do, because we have done a number of things by consensus,” he said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.



Despite the brawls that have marred the House which he noted he disagrees with them, he maintained they [Minority] are doing just what is expected of them.

“You should expect that on very sensitive matters that they will disagree. Me, my only problem with them is the brawl, the fisticuffs that people were attacking.

“Apart from that what do you expect the opposition to do? Because 2024 is just right there,” he added.