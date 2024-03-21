The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced the reintroduction of the Digital Television Receiver Conformance Regime.

This is to ensure the quality and adherence of digital television receivers, such as set-top boxes and integrated digital TV sets, sold within the nation.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing the overall user experience and safeguarding consumers against inferior products.

According to a statement released by the NCA on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, under the new regime, all Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and Digital Satellite Television (DTH) receivers must undergo a conformance test and obtain certification to utilize a receiver certification logo.

Additionally, the NCA has unveiled new Minimum Requirements for DTT and DTH receivers, which are accessible on their official website (www.nca.org.gh).

The NCA also advised the public to seek out the DTT, DTH, and Combo Satellite and Terrestrial conformance logos on all receivers, including set-top boxes and integrated digital TV sets, sold in Ghana.

It underscores that these logos serve as confirmation to purchasers that the DTT, DTH, and Combo receivers have successfully passed the conformance test for Ghana.

Read full statement:

20th March 2024: The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to announce for the information of the General Public, the reinstatement of the Digital Television Receiver Conformance Regime. This Regime requires all DTT and DTH receivers, such as set-top boxes and integrated digital TV sets, sold in Ghana, to pass a conformance test and be certified to use a receiver certification logo.

In accordance with this development, the Authority has published new Minimum Requirements for receivers of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and Digital Satellite Television (DTH) services in Ghana.

The document sets forth the requirements for receivers intended to receive terrestrial or satellite television programmes and can be accessed on the NCA website (www.nca.org.gh).

The General Public is therefore advised to check for the DTT, DTH and Combo Satellite and Terrestrial conformance logos on all receivers, including set-top boxes and integrated digital TV sets, sold in Ghana. The public is encouraged to note that:

1. The logo is available in two types: standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD).

2. The logo must be affixed to the integrated digital TV set and set-top box receiver and its package.

Please note that the receivers with the digital Ghana logo with the thumb symbol below, which were already in the market before the reinstatement of this new regime, are still valid:

We wish to reiterate that these logos confirm to purchasers that the DTT, DTH and Combo receiver has passed the conformance test for Ghana.

