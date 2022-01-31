The Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) is calling for government’s intervention in the ongoing strike by university lecturers.

The students fear closure of the school will have adverse effect on the academic calendar.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has since Monday, January 10, 2022 been on strike over poor conditions of service.

Among other things, UTAG wants the government to reconsider the increment of its annual research allowance to a more realistic amount “as this is critical to our research output, promotion and ultimately national development.”

The lecturers have vowed to return to the classroom if all their concerns are addressed.

Reacting to this, National President of GRASAG, Heartwill Selasi Tamekloe, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said “we are sitting on a time bomb.”

According to her, the impasse between government and the striking lecturers is having a negative effect on students.

“Our research works have come to a standstill, tutorials and lectures have come to a halt, academic work, in general, is in limbo, delaying the professional progress of our members,” the GRASAG President bemoaned.

Mr Tamekloe said they have engaged the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum, on the issue and he has promised to resolve the matter.

“We believe the Education Minister will act and we are hoping to meet UTAG leadership to avert a possible closure of universities,” she added.