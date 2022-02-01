Son of actor and politician, John Dumelo, Dumelo Junior has left social media users in awe with his latest video.



His mum, Gifty Mawuena, has posted a video of his Ewe lessons on her Instagram page and fans cannot keep calm.

In the video, mother and son were seen shopping in the supermarket.

Standing beside the trolley, Mrs Dumelo decided to take photos of the lovely moment.

The little boy gave off poses that earned his mother’s admiration and she was left with no choice but to compliment him.

Amid the showering of praises, the little boy screamed Mama Enyo, a comment his mum translated in her caption as Mama it’s enough.

She wrote: My baby is a proud ewe 💙 he said ‘mama enyo’ meaning ‘mama it’s enough’ he got tired of me hyping his poses 😂😂😂😂@johnd_jnr.

Watch the video below: