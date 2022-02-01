The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has published its new service connection charges for the year 2022 in order to keep customers and potential customers informed of the changes in their charges for the new year.

Annually, service charges for institutions in Ghana are reviewed in order to meet up with the changes in the cost of doing business in the country.



According to a document in circulation, the company will be charging a screaming GH¢1,020.00 for a single-phase meter, instead of the existing GH¢400.00.

ALSO READ:

ECG recovers ¢1.4m from power theft in Ashanti Region



The circular titled, ‘New Service Connection Charges” said they are all VAT/NHIL inclusive and mentioned that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has approved the new charges.



The only thing going for free on the new list is Meter replacement for both 1-phase and 3-phase.



But new consumers interested in a three-phase meter will pay GH¢1,920, instead of the previous GH¢700.