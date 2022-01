Power to some parts of Accra will be disrupted on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) begins a planned maintenance exercise.

The exercise, according to the power distributor, will begin from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The areas to be affected are Adenta SSNIT Flats, Adenta Commando, New Legon, Teshie and the surrounding area.

Meanwhile, ECG has apologised for any inconvenience that may arise.