The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has dismissed reports suggesting that 90% of newly recruited staff were found to have presented fake certificates.

A statement BY the Central Bank said the reports have been twisted to misinform the public.

The statement explained the incident involved two staff whose appointments were terminated for providing fake certificates as part of their employment documentation.

“As part of due diligence processes during and post recruitment, those found to have presented forged documentation (including academic and professional certificates) are either dropped from the recruitment process or their services terminated if already on-boarded and on probation,” the statement read.

The statement stressed dismissals are a regular Human Resource management function for staff whose conducts are unsatisfactory.

