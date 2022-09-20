Victims of the serial murder in Wa in the Upper West region have their vital body parts missing.

According to reports, the deceased, all men, had their manhood and hearts removed by the unknown assailants.

Leader of the Youth group leading the search team for the dead bodies, Suphan Iddrisu, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

He fears there could be more buried dead bodies in the bush where one body was retrieved on Sunday.

Mr Iddrisu stated that, they found some other body parts which they suspect could be the body parts of another person.

“In three months 10 security men have been killed and we have found only three bodies. We fear there could be more,” he bemoaned.

Mr Iddrisu said they also discovered that majority of the mentally derailed people in the town have gone missing since the mysterious killings.

He is certain there is a syndicate because they carry out the criminal activity in a “very clean manner.”

Mr Iddrisu said they are now living in fear due to the ritual killings in Wa and its environs and appealed to the police to beef up security in the area.