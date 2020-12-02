Actor John Dumelo is being cautioned not to rely on his popularity to win the December polls at the Ayawaso West Wougon constituency.

According to the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, the actor will have a shock of his life at the close of poll on Monday, December 7, 2020.

He indicated that, the NPP candidate, Lydia Alhassan is a grassroots person and will win with a landslide victory.

NPP National Organiser

“You [Dumelo] underestimate Lydia Alhassan at your own risk,” Mr Awuku said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Mr Dumelo, parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, has given madam Alhassan a fierce contest.

He is hoping to break the NPP’s monopoly in the constituency to emerge the MP. Mr Dumelo has promised to change the fortunes of the constituents if given the opportunity to serve.

To prove his commitment, he has donated educational materials and embarked on other developmental projects in the constituency to woo voters.

But these initiatives by the popular actor, Mr Awuku said do not match the many projects undertaken by madam Alhassan.

“She is extremely resourceful and has done a lot in the constituency. The people are ready to retain him on December 7,” the NPP National Organiser said.

On the performance of the NPP, Mr Awuku said the grounds are fertile and President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term is guaranteed.