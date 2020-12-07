Today, December 7, 2020, a total of 17,027,655 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot at about 33,367 polling stations across the country.

The presidential race has twelve candidates seeking to occupy the Jubilee House for the next four years though it is an open secret that it’s a two-horse race between the incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.

The over 17 million registered voters will also elect parliamentarians to represent the 275 constituencies.

The 2020 election is the eighth of the fourth republic and has the highest number of registered voters. 8,810,283 representing 51.7% of the total number of registered voters are female while 8,217,358 representing 48.26% are male.

No parliamentary election for voters in Guan District – EC

Voters at various polling stations are already in long queues awaiting their turns to exercise their franchise.

They also cautioned Ghanaians to wear their face masks and adhere to all all Covid-19 safety protocols at the centres.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has assured the public of maximum security throughout the process.

Stay with Adomonline.com for live updates and extensive coverage of the elections.